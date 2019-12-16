Celebrate the early National Signing Day with a subscription to TigerSportsReport.com!

Sign up today for 25% savings on your subscription, and get a FREE $75 gift card courtesy of Nike.

Just click the link below!

THE DEAL: New annual subscribers get 25% off their first year, plus a $75.00 digital gift code to use at NIKE.com (or Converse.com) and any retail store locations in the United States, and Puerto Rico.

Visit the subscription page, enter the promo code “NIKE” to see the important terms, and begin your new subscription! (Already registered as a user? Sign in and start here) but remember to use the promo code NIKE



Important terms for the offer:

- Nike gift cards are redeemable for merchandise on Nike.com, Converse.com, at any Nike-owned and Converse-owned retail locations in the United States and Puerto Rico, and by phone. For additional information about your Nike Gift Card, visit: https://www.nike.com/help/a/giftcard-terms-us