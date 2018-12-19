Signing day success
The 2019 early signing period was a huge success for the Memphis Tigers. As of the writing of this article, Coach Norvell and staff has Memphis ranked 48th in the Rivals 2019 team rankings.
This is their highest rank ever.Their previous high was 59th in 2002.
"We got a couple of guys we were really hopeful for. Our coaches have done a great job. This is going to be a remarkable class," Norvell said today.
The Tigers got plenty of help from positions of need.
Out of the 14 players signed (We're not counting John Broussard since he is a transfer from Auburn), 11 of them were three-stars, 2 were two-stars, and 1 has yet to be rated by Rivals.
The highest rated signee is Jalil Clemons. Clemons, 6-foot-3 240 lbs., had been committed to Tennessee for months before he flipped to Memphis today. Rivals has him as a 5.7 3-star.
Clemons had 57 tackles with 18 tackles for loss and seven sacks in his senior season at Starkville.
Memphis needed help at Defensive End and they got it. Not only did they get Clemons but they also got 3-star Cole Mashburn (he can play linebacker as well) and 3-star Everitt Cunningham.
Cunningham had offers from Power 5 schools like Tennessee and Indiana. He also had UCF and UAB offers. What sealed the deal was his visit. Memphis got the last visit and that's what got them over the edge with him.
Memphis didn't stop there at Defensive End, they also got 3-star's Wardalis Ducksworth and Joseph Honeysucker.
The Tigers needed help at Defensive back and they got that in 3-star Gabe Rogers. Rogers, 6-foot-1 195 lbs., has the ability to play anywhere in the secondary. Memphis also signed 3-star Defensive back Malik Stallings. Stallings, 6-foot-0 173 lbs., is another player that play play multiple positions.
Darrell Henderson is off to the NFL and the Tigers got another great running back. Memphis signed 3-star Rodrigues Clark.
The Tigers have a good stock of Offensive Linemen on the roster but they got a little better today when they signed 3-star Brian Thomas.
This is just the start of the 2019 recruiting class. We'll have to wait til the February signing day to see where the Tigers end up in the rankings but they are off to their best start ever.
To see the full list of signees, click here