The 2019 early signing period was a huge success for the Memphis Tigers. As of the writing of this article, Coach Norvell and staff has Memphis ranked 48th in the Rivals 2019 team rankings.

This is their highest rank ever.Their previous high was 59th in 2002.



"We got a couple of guys we were really hopeful for. Our coaches have done a great job. This is going to be a remarkable class," Norvell said today.

The Tigers got plenty of help from positions of need.

Out of the 14 players signed (We're not counting John Broussard since he is a transfer from Auburn), 11 of them were three-stars, 2 were two-stars, and 1 has yet to be rated by Rivals.

The highest rated signee is Jalil Clemons. Clemons, 6-foot-3 240 lbs., had been committed to Tennessee for months before he flipped to Memphis today. Rivals has him as a 5.7 3-star.

Clemons had 57 tackles with 18 tackles for loss and seven sacks in his senior season at Starkville.





