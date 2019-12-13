Five days after former head coach Mike Norvell left for Florida State, Memphis has its new coach.

The Daily Memphian’s Jonah Jordan broke the news and TigerSportsReport independently confirmed the report.

Silverfield had overwhelming support from the players, former players, and fans.

A team meeting is scheduled for 3pm today per source with knowledge of the situation.

The 39 year old Silverfield will be Memphis’ 25th head coach and his first game is a big one.

The Cotton Bowl against Penn State.