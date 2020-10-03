The Mustangs made Memphis pay three plays later when Shane Buechele found Reggie Roberson for a 85-yard touchdown and SMU held a 24-3 lead with 10 minutes left in the 1st half.

Memphis needed to respond and respond they did with a long drive that was capped with a Brady White to Calvin Austin for a 9-yard touchdown but the Tigers were called for offensive pass interference. That pushed Memphis back to the SMU 24 and Memphis was faced with a 3rd and 19. White tried to find Damonte Coxie but Coxie slipped to the ground and the ball was intercepted in the end zone.

The Tigers held SMU to a field goal on their first possession but the Mustangs easily moved the ball and SMU Shane Buechele picked apart Memphis going 9 for 12 for 175 and 2 touchdowns.

Memphis had not played in 4 weeks and it showed. SMU jumped all over Memphis in the first quarter 17-3.

The Tigers needed a response and that’s what they did. The Tigers drove the ball 75 yards on 9 plays that was capped with a Brady White to Calvin Austin for a 8-yard touchdown and Memphis was now down 24-10.

Memphis forced SMU to a 3-and-out and Memphis had a chance to close in on the Mustangs before halftime.

Memphis made it 24-17 when Brady White found for a 27 yard touchdown. The Tigers then forced SMU to punt and with 1:29 left in the half they had 82 yards to try to tie it up. They were driving down the field but White under threw Sean Dykes and Trevor Denbow was there to make the interception.

One play later the Tigers forced a fumble and Quindell Johnson recovered. The Tigers once again had a chance to get some points just before halftime. Riley Patterson made it 24-20 with a career long 56-yard field goal just as time ran out of the first half.

Memphis started with the ball to start the 2nd half but they couldn’t carry over the momentum from the 2nd quarter as the Tigers went 3-and-out on their first possession.

SMU took a 27-20 lead on a 25 yard field goal but Memphis tied the game at 27 on a 14 play, 87-yard drive that was capped off with a Brady White to Tahj Washington 5 yard touchdown.

The 4th quarter was a defensive fight with not much happening until the end.

Memphis was driving down the field and was at the SMU 39 yard line with 1:31 to go in the game and instead of running the ball and clock down to settle for a field goal, the Tigers opted to put White in the shotgun and SMU got pressure and forced White to fumble.

SMU easily marched into field goal range and kicked the game winner. The Mustangs stayed undefeated with a 30-27 win.