The Memphis Tigers open up Spring Camp on March 19th and there will be plenty of position battles to watch. One of those positions is the running backs. The running back corps haven't produced like what the Tigers have been used to when we saw Darrell Henderson, Tony Pollard, Patrick Taylor, and Kenny Gainwell were in the back field.

The Tigers haven't had a 1,000 yard rusher since 2019. Three straight seasons without a 1,000 yard rusher. That hasn't happened since '14, '15, and '16.

Let's take a look at the running backs that will be battling in the Spring Camp. We'll use SportSource and PFF to evaluate the players.

PFF Player Grading Scale



90 and above - Elite



80 to 89 - Great



70 to 79 - Good



60 to 69 - Average to Above Average



50 - 59 - Below Average



49 and below - Poor