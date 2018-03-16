The Memphis Tigers will start Spring Practice on March 17 and there's some position battles to watch. Next up we preview the Defense.



The Tubby/Penny saga kept me busy so I couldn't devote time for each position of the defense so we'll take a look at the entire defense and highlight a few spot battles to watch for.



One of the biggest question marks for the defense is the defensive line.



They need more production from this unit and the fact that Jared Gentry won't be there due to being dismissed doesn't help. When Gentry went out with an injury last year, O'Bryan Goodson and John Tate filled in and at times showed flashes.



Goodson learned a lot from his freshman season and we see him solidifying the starting role at NT.