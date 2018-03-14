The Memphis Tigers will start Spring Practice on March 17 and there's some position battles to watch.



Next up we preview the Wide Receivers. Memphis loses one of the best wide receivers they've ever had, Anthony Miller. Phil Mayhue is also gone to graduation.



They have a lot of talent coming back and there shouldn't be any concern other than can the young guys step and produce. Miller got most of the production last year but now there needs to be more than just one go to guy.