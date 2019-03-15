Spring Practice time
The Memphis football team will begin spring practice tomorrow and Tiger head coach Mike Norvell is anxious to get started. What is he looking forward to?"To get a sense of what are identity is and ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news