"Just finally getting a feel of what Memphis is really about and seeing the facilities and talking to all of the coaches," Strong told TigerSportsReport.

Clarksdale (MS) linebacker De'Meric Strong took a virtual visit with Memphis and loved what the Tigers have to offer. What was his favorite part?

He was impressed with the new indoor practice facility and loved the locker rooms, practice fields, and recruiting room.

"Memphis is great overall school and a constant top 25 program year in year out."

Did the visit make him consider Memphis more?

"Absolutely, even more interested. Just waiting on the offer from Memphis."

The schools that he said he's hearing from the most are Memphis, Ole Miss , Mississippi State , Tennessee, Southern Miss , Oregon, and FSU.

What are some things he's looking for before he makes a commitment?

"Do they have my best interest in me and my family and just the best school that feels like home for me and my family."

Could that be Memphis?

As Strong has mentioned. He's waiting on that Memphis offer.





