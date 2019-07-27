Memphis, Tennessee:

After three rounds of championship golf in Memphis, Tennesee two guys have emerged to form a mega showdown of epic proportions. Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka are within one shot of each other, with Rory having the one-stroke advantage at 12 under par.

Not far behind those guys stands Matthew Fitzpatrick who is nipping at their heels with a score of 10 under par for the weekend.

From golf fans, perspective Sunday at TPC Southwind could be one of history-making and one that could go down as an instant classic. With the worlds, number one in Brooks Koepka going up against the world's number three in Rory McIlroy with a World Golf Championship on the line.

This Sunday in Memphis will likely be one for the record books for anything is possible as each player plays their final eighteen holes at TPC Southwind. As the fans file into course with thousands expected, Sunday at the WGC could be one of the most magical moments in Memphis sports history.

The championship round on Sunday is not only about these golfers but it's also about a city who deserves the world's spotlight. On Sunday afternoon, Memphis will become the epicenter for the entire Golf universe. These are the moments that put places like Memphis on the worldwide sports map.