He recently visited Memphis and it didn’t take long for him to know that this was the place for him.

JUCO cornerback Sylvonta Oliver became the eighth commitment of the 2020 class when he announced his commitment today

Last season Oliver played in 8 games for Itawamba CC tallying 9 tackles, 1 interception (pick 6 for 38 yards), and 4 pass break ups.

Oliver can also return kicks. He averaged 26.9 yards per return last year.

Oliver likes that he can see himself playing defense for the Tigers.

"I like how the Defense plays fast. I know I’ll be a perfect fit for it with me being a man to man corner."

Coach Fuller was his main recruiting coach and he spoke about their relationship.

"When Coach Fuller and I first talked at the mega camp I have no idea we would have built a relationship with each other. Over this last couple weeks we got to know each other. He an amazing guy and I love his high energy. He always engaging with the players and he just a great man all around."

Oliver knows that Memphis is on the verge on something special and wants to be a part of it. He'll be working this off-season to improve all aspects of his game so he's ready to contribute immediately when he gets to Memphis.

