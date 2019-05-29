The Memphis Tigers have had their eye set on 3-star Cornerback Tajiri Smith for some time now. The 5-foot-10 corner visited Memphis last month during the spring game and then the Tigers offered shortly thereafter.

Smith has been busy so far this off-season. He won the Rivals Camp Defensive Back MVP in Atlanta as well as the Defensive Back MVP at The Open camp. He also won the Defensive MVP of the C1N Memorial Day Classic. The first official visit is now lined up and that visit will be the Memphis Tigers. Smith is set to visit Memphis next week. What is he looking forward to the most?

