Memphis, Tennessee:

With just twenty days until the start of the 2019 College Football season, the Memphis Tigers held their annual Fan Fest and Scrimmage at the Liberty Bowl on Saturday afternoon. With 1,800 fans in attendance, the Tigers took the field in the final tune-up in front of the fans before the showdown with arch-rival Ole Miss on August 31st.

For Memphis fans that we're unable to attend Saturday's scrimmage, here are a few takeaways.

Defense won the day:

The Defense held the offense to a total of four touchdowns on Saturday. With Austin Hall and TJ Carter leading the way on Saturday.

2. Tiger nation was out in full force on Saturday:

With over 1,800 fans at the Liberty Bowl on Saturday, it's obvious that the excitement levels around this program have reached new heights. A few fans even arrived early to set up grills and tents on Tiger Lane to practice on their tailgating skills.

3. Kenny Gainwell will get reps this season.

The freshman from Yazoo City, Mississippi is starting to create his legacy as a Memphis Tiger. Gainwell looked to be combo back that can run the ball with both speed and power. Patrick Taylor is the number one but Gainwell isn't far behind.

4. Lastly, Memphis is all business and no play as we get closer to the start of the season.

Unlike Ole Miss, Memphis has been all business so far in the 2019 fall camp. This Memphis team has their eye on finishing the job as we inch closer to the 2019 season and haven't paid much attention to the talk that is coming from 65 miles south in Oxford. This team seems focused on one goal and one goal only, with that goal of winning the AAC after falling short the last two seasons. When asked of several players what they thought of the talk coming from Oxford, all of them have the same answer. " Take one day at a time and focus on the bigger picture" many thanks to Head Coach Mike Norvell for that attitude around the program.

Tiger fans will have the opportunity to see this team back in action on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at the Lambuth campus in Jackson, Tennessee.