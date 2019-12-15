Penny Hardaway and his young Tigers earned a massive road win over their arch-rival the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers fought tooth and nail for the win over the Volunteers and showed the college basketball world that these young Tigers could play with anybody in the country.



Despite a sluggish first half, the win over Tennessee had a lot of positives and a few negatives but, a win is a win, especially for this young Memphis team.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the 51-47 win over the Volunteers.

Starting with the sluggish first half, Memphis had a hard time finding their groove early on in the hostile environment at Thompson Boling Arena. Memphis struggled to make a basket early in the first half, going for a solid eight minutes without scoring. During that period, Memphis was unable to move past the five-point mark before Tyler Harris and Precious Achiuwa, took over leading the Tigers to a one-point half time lead.

During the first half woes, the Tigers seemed to grow up right before Penny Hardaway's eyes. This young team needed a slow start to the first half to prove that if they have each other back, victory is still within reach.

Saturday's win also solidifies them as a Final Four contender. To go into Knoxville and snap a 31 game home winning streak says a lot about this young Memphis team. Not only is that impressive, but to do it without two of your best players is something that says a lot about this team. Tyler Harris, Precious Achiuwa, and D.J. Jeffries were the three Tigers who had massive games on Saturday.

What's so scary about this team? These guys were without James Wiseman and Lester Quinones and still found a way to win the game. Memphis was forced into playing a half-court set which on paper should have cost the Tigers the game, but this team never lost faith in each other, that faith alone was what carried this team past the finish line to victory on Saturday afternoon.

Lastly, Head Coach Penny Hardway coached his best game he has ever coached since taking over the Memphis job last year. The adjustments made by Hardaway at halftime resembled that of a hall of fame coach. He noticed his team would be in a half-court dog fight and made the right tuneups that seemed to catch Rick Barnes off guard. Coach Hardaway, kept his young team calm and poised down the stretch and that alone, is leaps above where he was in his career, at this point last season.

The 51-47 win over Tennessee was an all-around team win for this young Memphis Tigers team. These are the type of wins that will catapult a young team come March, and could very well be the game that Memphis looks back on and says that was the moment that made the season.

Memphis will return to action on Saturday afternoon when Jackson State comes to town that game, will tip-off at noon.