The Memphis Tigers are 5-1 after a tough loss to Temple this past weekend. Since we are at the halfway point it's a good time to reflect on and compare the first six games from last season. At this point last season the Tigers were 4-2 with a loss to Navy and Tulane.

Memphis quarterback Brady White is a polarizing figure among Memphis fans. You either love him or hate him. There doesn't seem to be anyone in the middle. I know he didn't have the best game last week but let's take a look at how he stacks up against himself at this same point from last season.

As far as the Attempt/Completions and Yards he's just about the same as last year. The key stat that stands out is that he has 3 more interceptions and 5 more fumbles. That's the reason for the sharp decline in his PFF grade.



Even though there's been a decline, the Tigers are 1 game better and one blown call from being 2 games better than last year. The Tigers are one overturned call from being 6-0.



Say what you want about White's fumbles and the increase of interceptions, the fact remains that Memphis wouldn't be 5-1 without him. The Tigers outplayed Temple in the 2nd half and it was Brady White that lead the way. It was Brady White's throw with a defensive player dragging him down to get the ball to Joey Magnifico.



If it weren't for the refs, we wouldn't be talking about Brady White today. No one knows more than Brady that he needs to play better for Memphis to reach their ultimate goal.

