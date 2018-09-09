If you're waking up and thinking about yesterday's game...it still stings a little. You still may be a little upset. Memphis had the victory slip out of their hands.



Memphis didn't have the greatest first half with two turnovers but the Tigers were only down by 2 at the half.



Memphis completely dominated the 3rd quarter with Henderson gaining over 130 yards and 2 touchdowns in the 3rd quarter alone. Memphis went into the 4th with a 21-9 lead and history was on their side. Memphis coach Mike Norvell had never lost a game when leading after 3 quarters.



That was until yesterday.

What happened?

The momentum shifted quickly and Navy took the wind out of the Tigers sails. The Tiger defense, which had been dominate, was tired.



The momentum shifted when Navy forced a fumble by Patrick Taylor Jr early in the 4th quarter. Navy took over at the Memphis 27 yard line and they didn't waste any time getting back into the game. Two quick runs and Navy and the Mids cut into the Tigers lead, 21-16.

Memphis had a 5 point lead and there was 11:06 left on the clock. You still had Darrell Henderson averaging over 20 yards per carry at the time. All you have to do is continue feeding Henderson the ball right?

That's what Memphis tried to do but Navy was ready him.



Memphis ran Henderson on 1st and 2nd downs. He got 1 yard on each down. Then on 3rd down, Brady White tried to get the ball to Pop Williams but Williams couldn't come up with the catch.



With the Navy Defense forcing a 3-and-out the momentum had fully swung in their favor.



Navy had the ball on their own 44 with 9:28 left in the game. It was time for Navy to do what they do best. Sustain a long scoring drive that milks the clock.

That's exactly what the did.



13 plays, 56 yards, and 6 minutes and 51 seconds later...Navy regained the lead 22-21.

Memphis still had a chance. There was 2:37 still remaining in the game.



After a delay of game by Memphis, Brady White found Darrell Henderson for a 18 yards and a first down.



Henderson then ran for another 15 yards and Memphis was all of a sudden in Navy territory with time remaining.



It was 1st and 10 from the Navy 40 when Henderson ran it for 6 yards. It was now 2nd and 4.



I repeat, it was 2nd and 4.



For whatever reason the Tiger staff didn't use Henderson again. Henderson had 212 yards at this point. He was averaging 16.3 yards per carry at this point.



It was at this point where they called three straight pass plays.



2nd and 4...incomplete pass to Sean Dykes.



3rd and 4...incomplete pass to Pop Williams.



4th and 4... no one was open and White tried to run for the first down. He didn't get 1 yard.



The Tigers can try to blame the turnovers, they can try to blame the weather. The fact is, despite all that, it was those last 3 plays that cost the Tigers the game.



"I take full responsibility. This one is on me," Norvell said after the game.



What about those 3 straight passing calls?

"We went with tempo. Obviously looking back...that's something I'd like to have back."

While the loss hurts and stings, let's be honest. How many mistakes has Norvell made that cost the Tigers a game?

Anyone?

The fact is Norvell is 18-1 now when leading after 3 quarters. There's a lot of coaches that wish they had that rate of success finishing games.



This is just 1 game and there's still plenty to play for.



The AAC West wasn't decided by this game.

