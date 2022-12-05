Recruiting is the lifeline of any college football program and the recruiting at Memphis has been elevated under head coach Ryan Silverfield. He's had back to back best ever recruiting classes at Memphis and well on his way to make it a three-peat. The Tigers received 5 commitments from this past weekend visits with 4-star linebacker Karmelo Overton, 3-star offensive lineman Judea Milon, 3-star defensive back Traveon Wright, 2-star linebacker Marcus Tillman, and today's commitment of 3-star wide receiver Harvey Broussard. The Tigers are currently ranked 45th in the Rivals 2023 Recruiting Team Rankings.



Think about that. Back-to-back-to-back best ever classes. Silverfield's classes the past three years have been ranked 49th, 47th, and currently 45th. Let's take a look back at the coaches and their best class at Memphis in the Rivals era.

Tommy West's best class was 2002 and was ranked 59th. Larry Porter's best class was in 2010 and it was ranked 57th. Justin Fuente's best class was 72nd in 2012. Mike Norvell's best class was in 2019 and they were ranked 57th.





Memphis head coach Ryan Silverfield (© Petre Thomas/USATSI)