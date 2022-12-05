The future is bright at Memphis
Recruiting is the lifeline of any college football program and the recruiting at Memphis has been elevated under head coach Ryan Silverfield.
He's had back to back best ever recruiting classes at Memphis and well on his way to make it a three-peat. The Tigers received 5 commitments from this past weekend visits with 4-star linebacker Karmelo Overton, 3-star offensive lineman Judea Milon, 3-star defensive back Traveon Wright, 2-star linebacker Marcus Tillman, and today's commitment of 3-star wide receiver Harvey Broussard.
The Tigers are currently ranked 45th in the Rivals 2023 Recruiting Team Rankings.
Think about that. Back-to-back-to-back best ever classes. Silverfield's classes the past three years have been ranked 49th, 47th, and currently 45th. Let's take a look back at the coaches and their best class at Memphis in the Rivals era.
Tommy West's best class was 2002 and was ranked 59th. Larry Porter's best class was in 2010 and it was ranked 57th. Justin Fuente's best class was 72nd in 2012. Mike Norvell's best class was in 2019 and they were ranked 57th.
When you think about the these three best ever recruiting classes you can't help but to be optimistic about the Tigers future.
Let's take a Silverfield's first best ever class in 2021 for a moment. These kids will be Juniors and redshirt sophomores next year.
Seth Henigan has been a major player for the Tigers the past 2 years. Greg Rubin has been a starter. Roc Taylor's role will increase next year. William Whitlow was a factor this year on the defensive line. Makylan Pounders is ready to step up as a starter next year. Andrew Jones, James Stewart, Cameron Wright, and Zy Brockington all have seen playing time and has been on the 2-deep chart.
What about the 2021 class?
Sutton Smith has shown flashes of becoming that next great Memphis running back. Ladarian Paulk, Terrance McClain, Anthony Landphere, DJ Bell, and Davion Carter are on the 2-deep chart. 4-star Joshua White will look to make an impact next year. Dual-threat quarterback Tevin Carter is there if anything happens to Henigan.
There's 14 players fro the 2021 and 2022 recruiting classes that were on the 2-deep chart for the last game of the regular season. That's over half of your 2-deep.
They will be a year wiser and when you add in some key transfers and throw in another best ever class in 2023...the future is definitely bright at Memphis.
