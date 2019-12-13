Knoxville, Tennessee:

When you're born in the state of Tennessee, you either bleed Memphis blue or Tennessee orange. One might say, aren't there other teams in the state? The answer would be yes, but these two programs move the needle when it comes to the state of Tennessee.

On Saturday afternoon, these two programs will meet for the 27th time in school history. Memphis will be making the five-hour drive to the other side of the state for a highly anticipated matchup with the Tennessee Volunteers.

Not only will this matchup have NCAA Tournament, implication but the winner will have bragging rights for 365 days. This game represents the difference between two different sides of the state, from the 901 to the 865 this game runs deep in this state.

Last season, sparked a fierce rivalry between the two schools after a late-game scuffle between the teams and a war of words between the two coaches, even spilling over into banter between the two fan bases.

To the game this season, the Tigers will take this young team into hostile territory for a crucial road test. Saturday's game will be a huge learning opportunity for Penny Hardaway's team.

Memphis will be without James Wiseman due to the NCAA and Lester Quinones, who broke his hand a few weeks ago.

The Tigers will turn to two freshmen in Precious Achiuwa and D.J. Jeffries to lead the way on Saturday. Precious leads the with 13.9 points per game on average and Jeffries with 12 points a game.

The Volunteers are led by a pair of senior guards in Lamonte Turner and Jordan Bowden. Bowden leads the team in scoring with 13.9 points per game, while Turner sits there with 13.8 points per game.

On paper, the Tigers seem to have the talent gap over the Volunteers despite not having both Wiseman and Quinones. However, using history as our guide, this game between the state's two teams will be an all-out war. It's the 901 going up against the 865, expect the unexpected and enjoy one of the best rivalries in college basketball.

Memphis and Tennessee will tip-off in front of a sold-out crowd in Knoxville, Tennessee. For those unable to make the five-hour drive to East Tennessee, you will be able to catch all the action starting at 2:00 central time on ESPN.



