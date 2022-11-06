Following another game that Memphis could have won, the rumblings only grew louder about Ryan Silverfield’s job status. Although Coach Silverfield says he has the support of the current administration, there have been some that have doubted that he will return for the 2023 season. No, I’m not talking about fans that respond with emotion instead of being reasonable. I’m talking about several people that are in the know and help make these kinds of decisions.

It's easy for everyone to sit back and second guess decisions (4th and 16 from the UCF 39…are you kidding me?). But it’s important to take stock of all of the factors that go in to determining whether or not a coach should remain employed. Here is a look at the pros and the cons of the Ryan Silverfield era continuing at Memphis. I do want to make a point. I’m not the type to climb to the top of a “all you gotta do is fire the coach” hill.