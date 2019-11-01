Memphis has always been known as the underdog, the outcast, and the divided. With history as our guide, sports have always been the one thing that can bring us all together. Walking through the streets of the 901, you can feel the excitement and celebration of Memphis football.

Saturday is for the hardworking people of Memphis, who have stuck by this team through the thick and thin. Saturday is a time for Memphians of all walks of life to be united with one goal. Saturday is the moment for the whole world to see what makes Memphis so great.

What's so cool about Saturday? It's the fact that not only will the city be on the global stage, but the hardworking work ethic that makes Memphis will also be on full showcase. For a city that always makes the news for all the wrong reasons, this is the moment to show the world how far this city has come over the years. Being on the global stage will also show the world the potential that this city has into the future.

No matter what part of Memphis you're from, don't be afraid to show the rest of the world your stripes! Make new friends, enjoy the day, and make memories that will last a lifetime. Days like Saturday only happen once so let's show the world what the 901 has to offer.

Memphis, this is for you. Enjoy it.



