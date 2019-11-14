Memphis, Tennessee;

Per a release from the University of Memphis, standout freshman James Wiseman has been ruled ineligible to play in competition but can practice with the team.

Wiseman and his legal team has immediately filed for reinstatement with the NCAA and will await their decision.

Here's the release from the University of Memphis:

" University of Memphis student-athlete James Wiseman has decided to withdraw his lawsuit against the NCAA and the University. The University supports the decision, as it believes it is in James’ and the men’s basketball team’s best interests to resolve his eligibility issue expeditiously through the NCAA process.

In order to move the matter forward, the University has declared James ineligible for competition and will immediately apply for his reinstatement. Pending that notification, James will be withheld from competition but will continue to practice with the team.

The NCAA is fully aware of the unique nature and challenges in this particular case, and the University is confident that the NCAA will render a fair and equitable decision consistent with its mission."

Memphis will return to action on Saturday afternoon at 1:00 as Alcorn State comes to town. As of right now, James Wiseman will be on the sidelines.



