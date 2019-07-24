Memphis, Tennessee:

With the World Golf Championship week in full swing, the environment around not only the Golf course but also the city is beyond contagious. The city as a whole has a certain level of swagger that Memphians have waited an entire lifetime to see. The insanity around this Golf Tournament will likely have a lasting impact on the 901.

The city of Memphis is expected to see over 30 to 40 million in revenue over the next week, while the WGC is in town. With 45 out of the top 50 golfers in the world calling Memphis home for a week, this easily could be the largest gathering of superstars athletes that has ever stepped foot in the 901.

As the practice rounds get underway on Wednesday morning and the gates open for the first to the fans, it will be interesting to see the reaction to the different style of the course. Not only is the format itself different from years past, but the course itself has seen a vast improvement from the previous years.

Fans from across the world will have the opportunity to see local Memphis art, eat local Memphis food, and experience all the great thing that makes Memphis so amazing.

The WGC has done an incredible job in incorporating the 901, from " The Pit" a Memphis BBQ experience on the 8th green, to 901 Boulevard on the back nine, and everything else in between. TPC Southwind will be the place to be as the week goes on and the golf gets heated.

The WGC- St. Jude Invitational is the place to be this weekend, so be sure to come on out and enjoy top-notch golf all while celebrating the great city of Memphis.