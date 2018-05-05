Three-star Alabaster (AL) offensive linemen Jayme Simmons has the offers starting to roll in. The latest offer is from the Memphis Tigers.

"I'm very excited and they have recruited me for a long time," Simmons said.

Along with Memphis, Simmons has offers from Louisville, Nebraska, Middle Tennessee, Tulane, among others.

Simmons, 6-foot-5 259 lbs., said he doesn't have a top 5 yet but will drop one before the spring ends.

To read the rest of the article, click here (Premium)

