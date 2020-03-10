The Tigers face an uphill climb starting on Thursday with the hopes of an NCAA Tournament at-large bid likely out of the picture, Memphis faces a situation where they must win the AAC Tournament to advance on to the NCAA Tournament.

Memphis will begin their postseason journey on Thursday night as the Tigers look to take on the ECU Pirates in round one of the 2020 AAC Tournament.

In a season full of disappointments and what if's, winning the AAC Tournament would have a sense of poetry to it that only this Memphis team could write.

Memphis has been a team that had legitimate national championship hopes at the start of the season to have their hopes completely crushed by an NCAA Tournament investigation and a streak of bad losses.

Despite all the bad luck, the Tigers have shown signs of hope throughout the season. Including wins over Tennessee, Houston, and Wichita State, this is a Memphis team who can beat anybody in the conference, but also could lose to anybody as well.

The key for this young Memphis team as they head to the AAC Tournament will be learning how to forget the regular season woes to have success in the postseason.

Memphis also needs to turn to be your brother's keeper. For the Tigers to have success in March, this young team will need more of a balanced attack from every member of the team. Sure, Precious Achiuwa has put this team on his back in the regular season, it will take an all-around effort from the supporting cast for this young Memphis team to succeed.

For the Tigers fan, it's that time of year where the fan base needs to sit back and enjoy the process. It might be stressful, but this young team has the potential to bring an AAC championship to the 901 and an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.

