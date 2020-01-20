Tiger basketball up 2 spots in AP/Coaches Poll
The Memphis Tigers have move up 2 spots in both the AP Poll and the Coaches Poll to #20.
The Tigers only played 1 game last week and that was a 60-49 victory over Cincinnati.
Memphis has two games this week. Wednesday at Tulsa (8pm CST) on ESPNU and on Saturday against SMU (3PM CST) on CBSSN.
Forward Precious Achiuwa continues to lead the Tigers with 15.4 points per game and 10.4 rebounds per game.
