Tiger Olympic Sports Roundup

Men's Soccer

Powered by a pair of 1st half goals, the Tigers defeated rival UAB by a final score of 3-1. Max Galizzi and Jovan Padro scored goals for Memphis who were also the beneficiaries of an own goal by UAB in the 34th minute. Memphis picked up their first victory of the season to improve to 1-3-1 and have one non-conference game remaining on the road at Central Arkansas. Memphis will open the AAC season at home on Saturday against UCF.

Women's Soccer

Memphis Midfielder Saorla Miller (Matthew A. Smith/Memphis Athletics)

On Thursday the 6th, Aubrey Mister scored a Golden Goal in the 98th minute to lift Memphis to a 1-0 win over the Iowa State Cyclones in Ames. Then on Sunday afternoon, The Tigers fell to Drake by a score of 2-0. The loss moves the Tigers to 6-1-1 on the season. The Tigers return home to the Park Avenue Campus to take on Temple in the AAC opener this Thursday at 7pm.

Men's Tennis

Memphis Assistant Men's Tennis Coach Jack Findel-Hawkins

Memphis added Jack Findel-Hawkins to the staff as an assistant coach. Findel-Hawkins was an all-American at North Florida during his time there from 2013-2017. In 2017 he reached the Elite 8 in singles competition. Findel Hawkins won over 100 professional matches and 5 professional tour championships. “I couldn't be more excited to have Jack joining our program,” Memphis coach Paul Goebel said. “His tennis background speaks for itself. Having played on four NCAA teams and in many individual tournaments, along with having a very good professional career, Jack will be able to provide a lot of valuable knowledge to our team. In addition, his high character and hard work ethic will be a big part of our helping our program achieve our goals.”

Volleyball

Memphis Hitter Autumn Hamilton

All good things must come to an end and Memphis’ 6 match 18 set winning streak did just that on Friday in a 3-2 loss to SEMO. Memphis had faced just 1 set point up until running into the hosts. The weekend did not improve for the Tigers as they fell to Kansas City (formerly UMKC) 3-2 and Marshall 3-2. The Tigers return home to Memphis and host the Tiger Brawl this Friday and Saturday. Memphis will host Arkansas Pine-Bluff, Arkansas State and UT Martin in the two-day tournament.

Cross Country

Memphis Cross County Runner Payton Gleason (University of Memphis Athletics)