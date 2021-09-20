Tiger Olympic Sports Roundup September 20th, 2021

Women's Soccer

Memphis Midfielder Haylee Spray vs Tulsa in 2020 action (Matthew Smith University of Memphis)

Following a disappointing loss to Drake in their non-conference road finale, Memphis took out their frustrations on Temple in the AAC opener for both teams. Memphis won 4-0 with 4 different Tigers scoring goals. Kimberly Smit (31st minute), Joceyln Alonzo (52nd minute), Haylee Spray (64th minute) and Grace Stordy closing the scoring in the 75th minute. Memphis outshot the Owls 23-1 as goalkeeper Elizabeth Moberg recorded her fourth shutout of the season. With the win, Memphis improves to 7-1-1 on the season and 1-0-0 in AAC play.

Up next, the Tigers travel to take on current #14 UCF in Orlando on Thursday September 23rd.



Volleyball

Memphis went 1-2 in the Tiger Brawl at the Elma Roane Fieldhouse. On Friday, Memphis defeated Arkansas- Pine Bluff in 3 sets (25-15, 25-16, 25-16). Then Memphis fell to Arkansas State in three sets (26-24, 25-20, 25-19). On the final day of the Tiger Brawl Saturday, Memphis fell to the UT-Martin Skyhawks in three sets (26-24, 25-18, 25-14). Up next, the Tigers will open AAC action Wednesday at SMU and then return home next Sunday to face Temple.



Men's Soccer

Max Galizzi holds off two UCF defenders in a match on September 18, 2021 (Matthew A Smith)

Tiger soccer suffered a 4-1 setback to preseason league favorite UCF at home on Saturday night. The Tigers trailed 2-0 at the half but struck quickly with Lineker Rodrigues dos Santos scoring a goal just 33 seconds into the second half to cut it to 2-1. The NCAA's leading scorer Lucca Dourado of UCF netted his second goal of the night in the 78th minute to push the lead to 3-1. UCF would add a goal in the 85th minute to reach the final margin. Memphis drops to 1-5-1 (0-1-0 in AAC play) while UCF improved to 3-3-0 on the season. Up next for the Tigers is a visit from the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Friday, September 24th at 7pm. The match will be broadcast on ESPN+.



Cross Country