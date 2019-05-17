The Memphis Tigers’ 2019 recruiting class has swelled to eight (8), and it’s unanimous: this is the best recruiting haul in the country. Second-year head coach Penny Hardaway, not satisfied with 22 wins in his maiden voyage, has stocked the roster with a slew of premium talent, a haul full of patented killers.





Just by acclimation, this is a remarkable recruiting class. Eight (8) signees, and all of them are bonafide stars. There are five (5) 4-star recruits (PG Damion Baugh, F/C Malcolm Dandridge, F D.J. Jeffries, combo guard Boogie Ellis & shooting guard Lester Quinones), a pair of 5-stars (F Precious Achiuwa and National #1 F James Wiseman) as well as the consensus #2 graduate transfer in the country, scoring guard Rayjon Tucker.





Memphis is reported to still be in the running for yet another 5-star stud, shooting guard R.J. Hampton, but it’s unclear how (at this moment) Coach Hardaway would open up a scholarship for him. That’s a longshot so we’ll move right along.





Still on the roster heading into next season (and presumably occupying schollies) are PGs Alex Lomax & Tyler Harris, as well as forwards Ryan Boyce, Isaiah Maurice & Lance Thomas. That’s 13 scholarships, the max allowed in NCAA Division I basketball.





Guard/forward Jayden Hardaway, son of head coach Penny Hardaway, could be moved over to a non-athletic scholarship and still get his education at the U of M for free. He would officially be classified as a preferred athletic walk-on. Though this is speculation on our part, it would seem to make sense for everyone involved.





That leaves one more walk-on spot to fill and the roster would be complete at 15.





Roster construction guesswork aside, just what kind of shiny new toys are under the metaphoric Christmas tree for Memphis basketball fans? We’re glad you asked! Here’s the skinny on the nation’s #1 incoming recruiting class, listed in order of their recruiting positions on Rivals.com:





Forward James Wiseman, 7’1”, 225, Memphis East (TN) High, Rivals #1

The smooth, almost effortless lefty is often projected as the #1 pick in next year’s NBA Draft. He can put the ball on the deck and blow by slower players and score with ease over smaller players. Strengths: Shooting range out past 3-point line, insane speed and athleticism, excellent help side shot-blocker. Weaknesses: None, though we would love to see him rebound at a higher rate





Forward Precious Achiuwa, 6’9”, 215, Montverde (FL) Academy, Rivals #17

Relentless with a real killer’s instinct, Achiuwa is the other slam dunk one-and-done in this recruiting class. Runs the floor like an antelope, vicious rebounder and loves dunking on the opposition. Underrated as a passer. HUGE upside. Strengths: Will likely lead the Tigers in rebounding, excels in the open floor, high motor, extremely athletic Weaknesses: Ball-handling and perimeter shot could use more work





Combo G Rejean “Boogie” Ellis, 6’3”, 170, Mission Bay (CA) High, Rivals #37

The former Duke commit fits in really well with the pro-style offense Hardaway and staff want to run. Ellis plays well with or without the ball in his hands. His length and athleticism, when paired with the other guards on the roster, are ideal. Will he be willing to share minutes at lead guard with Baugh? Strengths: Slices the opposition up with his mid-range game, superior court vision, creative passer and active on defense. Weaknesses: Not good from distance, lacks a bit of physicality, needs strength





Shooting guard Lester Quinones, 6’5”, 200, IMG (FL) Academy, Rivals #48

Quinones puts the “shoot” in shooting guard. But don’t get it twisted; he’s a scoring guard, who can get to the rim and finish through contact. He’s big, physical and smart. He’s good at creating space to get off his shot. Will crash the glass better than the typical shooting guard. Strengths: Virtually unlimited shooting range, excellent size & strength for his position, scorer’s mentality Weaknesses: Not the best straight line speed, handle could use improvement





Forward D.J. Jeffries, 6’7”, 210, Olive Branch (MS) High, Rivals #50

Jeffries can do anything on the basketball court. Though not an athletic freak like Achiuwa, D.J. runs the floor well, rebounds at a high clip, and is a splendid passer. There were many times when he played a point forward position at Olive Branch. A complete scorer who excels with his mid-range game. Strengths: Expansive mid-range game, eager rebounder, tremendous floor vision, unselfish teammate Weaknesses: Not the best foot speed moving laterally, needs work on defense





Point guard Damion Baugh, 6’5”, 195, Tennessee Prep Academy, Rivals #84

Best defensive point guard in the country in the Class of 2019, Baugh seems to do something every night that makes you ask, ‘How did he do that?’ His athleticism, court vision, strength and tenacity are all off-the-charts. He makes shots from all angles in the paint and finishes through even brutal contact. Baugh’s basketball IQ is extremely impressive and his will to win is exceptional. Strengths: Defensive ability, passing, finishing at the rim, rebounding, court vision, competitiveness Weaknesses: His 3-point shot needs more work (mechanics are beautiful, needs more reps and consistency)





Forward/Center Malcolm Dandridge, 6’8”, 230, Memphis East (TN) High, Rivals #123

Recovering from a partially torn ACL so might redshirt this year. Dandridge is a voracious rebounder who blocks shots all over the floor. He’s got a sturdy frame and isn’t afraid to use it. What really sets him apart is his ability to play the front of a press and harass guards, and how well he will show against a guard before falling back to his own man in a pick and roll. For a big man to be so quick and agile is rare. Strengths: Tremendous rebounder, brilliant help defender, can guard multiple positions equally well Weaknesses: Needs to develop a go-to move in the post





Rayjon Tucker, 6’5”, 210, Arkansas-Little Rock, #2 graduate transfer prospect

Tucker averaged 20.3, points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game last year at Arkansas-Little Rock. He torched Memphis for 29 points on 7-12 shooting, 4-7 from downtown last December. He’ll lend experience to a roster long on youth. He has left his name in the NBA Draft for now. He has until May 29 to withdraw if he wishes to stay in college.