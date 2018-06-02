The University of Memphis men’s basketball team is adding a transfer from the University of Louisville.

The school announced Friday that former Louisville forward Lance Thomas intends to transfer. Thomas will have to sit out next season per NCAA transfer guidelines, but will have three years of eligibility remaining.

A native of Norcross, Ga., Thomas, a 6-foot-8 forward, averaged 2.2 points and 1.3 rebounds in the 12 games he played for the Cardinals last season as a freshman. He did not appear in the UofM’s game against Louisville Dec. 16 at Madison Square Garden, which was part of the Gotham Classic.

Thomas played a season-high 10 minutes in games against Pittsburgh and Bryant. In the victory over Bryant, he posted career-highs in points (10) and rebounds (7).

In high school, he helped Norcross (Ga.) High to a 26-6 record his senior season and a berth in the Georgia Class 7A state championship game. Thomas scored 13 points in the title game and Norcross finished as state runnerup.