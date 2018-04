The University of Memphis have officially announced that 4* Guard Alex Lomax and Guard Jayden Hardaway.

Lomax, 5-foot-11 185 lbs., is ranked 123rd in the nation. The Memphis East star won 3 state championships and 2 Tennessee Mr. Basketball awards.



Hardaway, 6-foot-5 175 lbs., was Penny's first commitment. He played at IMG this pas season and played for Memphis East in 2016-2017 helping them to a state championship.