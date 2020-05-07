The University of Memphis will play Auburn for the second time in program history – and for the first time since the early 1950s – when it participates in the Holiday Hoopsgiving event in mid-December at State Farm Arena.



Christopher Williams, CEO/Founder of The VII Group and creator of Holiday Hoopsgiving, announced the lineup Thursday. It features five Southeastern Conference teams – Auburn, Alabama, Kentucky, LSU and Mississippi State – and an opening game Nov. 27 (Kentucky vs. Georgia Tech) matching former University of Memphis coaches John Calipari and Josh Pastner.



The other games -- Memphis vs. Auburn, Clemson vs. Alabama, South Florida vs. LSU and Dayton vs. Mississippi State -- will be played Dec. 12 as part of a quadruple-header. Memphis will be led by third-year coach Penny Hardaway, a former NBA All-Star and an All-American during his playing days for the UofM in the early 1990s. Hardaway led the Tigers to a 21-10 record last year, a season that included wins at nationally ranked Tennessee and at home against No. 22 Houston.

The UofM will return key sophomores Lester Quinones, Boogie Ellis, D.J. Jeffries, Malcolm Dandridge and Damion Baugh, along with juniors Alex Lomax and Lance Thomas. Hardaway said he's looking forward to playing in a city some Memphis fans "consider a second home."