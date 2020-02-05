Memphis, Tennessee:

Wednesday night was a crucial game for the Tigers and, this Memphis team came out looking to put away a pesky Temple Owls team. Memphis started slow but were able to hold the lead to win their 17th game on the year and to improve to 6-3 in conference play.

Memphis opened the game a bit on the slow end of things shooting 38% in the first half, which turned out to be good enough to take a 33-25 lead to the break.

The second half was far more impressive for the Tigers led by Lester Quinones, who finished the night with 21 points. Boogie Ellis and Precious Achiuwa combined for 31 points.

Wednesday's win over Temple was a good win for this Memphis team. Yes, the win was over a bad team, but any win in conference play is a good win. With the win over Temple, Memphis improves to 17-5 overall and 6-3 in AAC play.

The Tigers will return to action on Saturday afternoon at 3:00 central as the USF Bulls come to town.