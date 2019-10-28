Memphis, Tennessee:

The Memphis Tigers started stronger than Thursday night behind impressive performances from Precious Achiuwa and Boogie Ellis.

Precious Achiuwa led the Tigers in scoring again for the second straight time out. Achiuwa finished the day with 21 points and 11 rebounds.

Boogie Ellis finished the day with 18 points and five rebounds.

The Tigers fended off a scrappy LeMoyne Owen team as the final tuneup before the real thing starts next Tuesday night.

The Tigers looked like a complete team tonight with the spacing on the court and transition defense being the two focus points.

Head Coach Penny Hardaway also went back to his platoon rotation with a total of nine players seeing the court. That number will reach double digits once James Wiseman returns to the lineup after missing both preseason games.

The Tigers will return to the court next Tuesday for the season opener as they will tip-off the 100th season with South Carolina State. That game will tip-off at 7:00 PM from the FedEx Forum and will mark the 100th season of Tigers basketball.