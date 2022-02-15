Tigers down Cincy 81-74

The Memphis Tigers extended their winning streak to six games with the 81-74 win over Cincinnati.

Memphis (15-8, 9-4) took an early 17 point lead with 2 minutes left in the first half but the Bearcats fought their way back to get it within 4 points with 8:15 left to play on Ody Oguama's dunk.



Memphis pulled away in the end and the Tigers were led by Tyler Harris with 15 points. Jalen Duren and Landers Nolley both chipped in with 13 points each.



Next up for Memphis will be at SMU on Sunday at 2pm CST. The game will be televised on ESPN.

