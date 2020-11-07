The Tigers half was a bit shaky, to say the least for the Tigers as they found themselves down 27-13. However, the second half was a completely different story as the Tigers clawed their way back into the game before eventually delivering the final touchdown in the closing seconds to secure a 34-33 win.

It was ugly, there's no doubt about it, but it's a win. A win indeed is a reason to celebrate as the Memphis Tigers improve to 4-2 on the season and remain unbeaten at the Liberty Bowl this season.

The second half started with a bang after the defense forced their third three and out on the game, which set up beautifully for a ten-play 59-yard drive capped off by a Brady White pass to Dykes to make it 27-20.

On the ensuing drive, it was USF who answered with a field goal of their own to make it 30-27 USF with 3:58 left in the third.

In the fourth quarter, after a pair of punts for both Memphis and USF, before the Bulls added another field goal to the lead to make it 33-20 with 4:36 to play in the game.

What was to come after was pure mayhem!

On the very next possession, Brady White connected with Sean Dyeks for a drive that only took only 17 seconds off the clock, which left the Tigers still behind by a score of 33-27 with 3:19 to play in the game.

From there, the Tigers defense forced USF to a 5th three and out, which left the Tigers with 2:23 left on the clock to go the full length of the field to set up a game-winning drive.

To close the game out for the Tigers, it was a nine-yard touchdown pass from Brady White to secure the 34-33 win for Memphis.

With the win, Memphis improves to 4-2 overall and 3-2 in the AAC.

Memphis will return to action next Saturday as they take a road trip to take on the Navy Midshipmen with a 2:30 kickoff time.



