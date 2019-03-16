Memphis, Tennessee:





The Tigers fought hard but the effort came up short with Houston coming out on top 61-58. This was an incredible College Basketball game between the Cougars and Tigers, it truly felt like a championship caliber environment with the Tiger fans coming out in full force.





Memphis had multiple opportunities to win the game over the Cougars, but every effort was stopped by the scrappy Houston Cougars. The game started with Houston earning a ten-point halftime lead by a score of 36-26. That deficit was just too much for the Tigers to overcome but to come back the way they did spoke volumes as to what kind of team Memphis has.





The Tigers were unable to overcome shooting woes the entire game, Memphis finished the day with a dismal shooting percentage of 23.5% from the field. When a team shoots that poorly it’s next to impossible to win a game especially against a great team like Houston.





Jeremiah Martin like he usually does carried this Memphis team today going for 23 points in the loss. Much like a lot of the losses this season however Martin could only do so much. It’s for a guy to completely carry a game like he’s been able to do throughout this entire season. Raynere Thornton and Kyvon Davenport both had eight points, and Lomax had seven.





Despite the loss, Memphis still has a lot to be proud of with this season. The Tigers are likely heading to the NIT which will give this team postseason play. This team was also able to make an entire city believe again. This is only the beginning when it comes to Tiger Hoops, Penny Hardaway will have this city a team it can be proud of.



