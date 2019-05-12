Memphis, Tennessee:

The Tigers drop the final regular-season series at FedEx Park 4-2 to the Cincinnati Bearcats. Despite the loss, the Tigers are in the conference tournament for the first time since 2017.

At this point with one weekend to play the Tigers will be playing for seeding as they travel to ECU next weekend. No matter what the outcome will be next weekend the Tigers will have a half-game lead on the 9th place team. Good news for the Tigers is that Witcha State and USF play next weekend so the likelihood of earning a seven seed is high.

Cincinnati was lights out with the bat putting up 8 hits and four runs in the game three series win over the Memphis Tigers.

With the loss, the Tigers fall to 26-24 on the season and 9-11 in AAC play. Memphis will travel out to the USA Stadium in Millington to face UT Martin on Tuesday before heading out to ECU to close out the season.