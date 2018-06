The Tiger train keeps rolling as Memphis picked up their 2nd commitment of the day and 5th in the past week.

Dyersburg linebacker Christopher Russell has committed to Memphis.

Russell, 6-foot-2 220 lbs., chose Memphis over Georgia Tech. He's rated a 2-star as of now but that could change over the summer as he goes to various camps and picks up more offers.

Memphis now has 7 commitments for the 2019 class.