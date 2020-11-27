Thanksgiving day was a frustrating one for Penny Hardaway and his Memphis Tigers as they fell short 75-69 at the hands of the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. It was frustrating for the Tigers because of the way they started the game and how it finished. Sure, it was a disappointing loss for this Memphis team, nobody is taking that away from them, but the overall Crossover Classic is not over. The Tigers have a massive opportunity on Friday night against VCU to build and carry momentum into the rest of the season. This team must put the loss behind them and come out fighting on Friday night.

Head Coach Penny Hardaway had this to say about his young Memphis team.

" "That was a very tough one," Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway said. "Right now, we're just a new team. We played an older team that knows how to win. In those games, we have to impose our will on them first, which we did, but we have to keep it on them the entire game, and we didn't do that. I'll learn from this, and we will get better."

Short term memory loss will be crucial for the Tigers tonight as they get ready to face a scrappy VCU team.

VCU got to this point by defeating Utah State and losing to West Virginia yesterday.

The Rams are led by two standout guards in Nah'shon Hyland and Vince Williams. Both guys scored in the double digits in the first two games of the Crossover Classic for VCU.

Head Coach Penny Hardaway had this to say about finishing the tournament on a strong note with a win over VCU.

"We came to this tournament to learn about ourselves and, we are learning on a daily basis what we have," Hardaway said. "We don't have our full team back, so we are giving guys opportunities to step into positions. Tonight, we just didn't step up enough to get the win."

Memphis and VCU will tip-off at 8:00 P.M. and will be televised on ESPN2.