The Memphis Tigers four-game road swing concludes on Tuesday night with a stop at Ole Miss to take on the Rebels. The Tigers dropped two of three this past weekend as the road trip took a turn to UCONN to take on the Huskies in a massive AAC battle.





Memphis will look to avenge the early season 9-6 loss at the hands of the Rebels on Tuesday night at Swayze Field.





Ole Miss and Memphis both will be looking to bounce back after disappointing weekend series for both teams.





Ole Miss dropped two out of three to the visiting Kentucky Wildcats at Swayze Field over the weekend. With the series loss to the Wildcats, the Rebels fell to 25-12 overall, and 9-6 in SEC play.





Memphis two out of three to UCONN over the weekend dropping to 17-16 overall, and 4-5 in AAC play.





The Tigers will turn to Freshman standout Hunter Goodman to pull off a massive upset over the Rebels of Ole Miss. Goodman has carried the Tigers the entire year with an impressive 40 RBI. Goodman was named to the weekly AAC honor roll on Monday.





Memphis will look to improve upon the 0-2 record against the SEC so far this season when the Tigers travel to Oxford to face the Rebels.





For those unable to travel to Oxford, Mississippi on Tuesday night, you will be able to catch all the action on SEC+ on the ESPN app and on 91.7 WUMR starting at 6:30 P.M.





Memphis will return home on Thursday night at FedEx Park as the Tigers will face off with the Tulane Green Wave. First pitch for that series is slated for 6:00 P.M. on Thursday night.







