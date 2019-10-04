Monroe, Lousiana:

The Memphis Tigers will head south to take on the Louisana Monroe Warhawks in the last nonconference game of the year. The Tigers take an undefeated record ( 4-0) and a 23rd National ranking into the matchup with the Warhawks.

Louisana Monroe is a team who took Florida State to overtime in Tallahassee and lost to a good Iowa State team. The Warhawks come into the game 2-2 and looking for a statement win over Memphis.

The Tigers will have to face a potent offense in Monroe, as the Warhawks are led by senior quarterback Caleb Evans, and junior running back Josh Johnson.

Evans leads the Sun Belt in all categories including have completed 66% of his passes attempted.

Head Coach Mike Norvell had this to say about the 2-2 Warhawks-

" This is a team that's 2-2, Their two losses were to Florida State and Iowa State. Florida State they took into overtime. This is a very experienced group we're playing against. They have seven seniors, three juniors and a freshman that's starting for them. They are an experienced team. Their offensive line may be the best we'll play up to this point of the season. Their quarterback is an exceptional player. He can hurt you with his legs and his arm as well."

The Tigers come into the game with the Warhawks riding high after a 35-23 win over Navy. In that win over Navy, Brady White led the Tigers with 196 yards and three touchdowns. Kenny Gainwell led Tigers on the ground rushing for 104 yards and one touchdown.

The Tigers got the best out of the Warhawks the last time these two teams met on the gridiron. In a game plagued with the remnants of Hurricane Harvey. The Tigers won that sloppy game 37-29 at the Liberty Bowl.

Head Coach Mike Norvell had this to say about that meeting in 2017.

"That was such a unique game with the weather," Norvell said. We were playing in basically the remnants of a hurricane. It was a hard-fought game. It was back-and-forth. It was a physical game. We have a great deal of respect for the athleticism they have and the way they are coached. That shows up on film."

Memphis and the Warhawks will kick off on Saturday at 2:45 on ESPNU in Monroe, La.