Tampa, Florida

Memphis will head south to take on the Bulls of South Florida in a crucial AAC game for the Tigers. The Tigers come into Sunday's game looking to avoid a three-game losing streak for the second time under Head Coach Penny Hardaway.

Memphis last lost three games in a row back in February of 2019. In that span, the Tigers lost two road games including, an 84-78 loss to the USF Bulls. That was the lone game between the two teams last season.

The Tigers will look to improve upon their assist numbers on Sunday afternoon, after a disappointing showing on Tuesday night against the Shockers. Penny Hardaway had this to say to the media following the horrendous ten assist on Tuesday night. " You've got to share the basketball . . . ten assists, I think because these kids are so young – and because they carried their high school teams the last few years – they think it's going to happen that way on this level."

Memphis will turn to Precious Achiuwa again on Sunday to lead these young Tigers to the promised land. In the loss to Wichita State, Achiuwa led the team in every category, including 22 points, 12 rebounds, and four blocked shots. With that stat line, it pushed Achiuwa to 4th straight double-double, his 8th on the season.

On the other side of things, the Bulls come into the matchup with Memphis, 8-8 overall, and 1-2 in conference play.

Senior guard, Laquincy Rideau leads the Bulls on, and off, the court. Rideau is second in scoring with an average of 13.4 points per game. Not far off the leading scorer in David Collins, who averages 14.5 points per game.

Sunday's matchup will be the 33rd between the two teams, with Memphis holding the overall series advantage by a margin of 26-6 dating back to the 1972-1973 season.

Memphis and South Florida will tip-off at 3:00 central with the broadcast coming your way on ESPN2 with Dick Vitale and Bob Wischusen on the call.