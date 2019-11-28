Brooklyn, New York:

The 16th ranked Memphis Tigers will head to Brooklyn to face NC State on Thanksgiving afternoon at the Barclays Center.

This will be the Tigers first trip to New York for the first since 2017. The game with NC State is the final step in the Barclays classic.

This trip will be a homecoming for two Memphis players, Precious Achiuwa and injured Lester Quinones. The two played at St. Benedict's Prep in high school.

Precious Achiuwa comes into the game following two straight double-double games against Ole Miss and Little Rock.

With Lester sidelined with broken bones in his right hand, it will come down to Precious to be the leader for this young Tigers team.

With the two players being New York, Achiuwa had this to say about losing Lester for the homecoming game for the two.

"Actually, I feel very very bad for Lester, it hurts me a lot. This is a game we both talked about a lot before coming to Memphis, going back home, and playing on a big stage in front of our families."

Penny Hardaway on losing Lester:

(Losing Quinones) hurts us because we (were already) down a man with James (Wiseman) being out," said Tigers coach Penny Hardaway. "It makes the other guys step up and they did a pretty good job against an Ole Miss team at home.

Precious Achiuwa ranks second on the team in scoring with 15 points a game, and 8.3 rebounds a game.

For NC State, the Wolfpack have one of the most talented backcourts in the ACC. C.J. Bryce leads the way for the Wolfpack with 17.7 points per game. Bryce is one of four NC State players who are averaging double figures.

Senior Markell Johnson leads NC State in assists with 34 in five games played.

Head Coach Penny Hardaway had this to say about the matchup with NC State.

"They have four guys averaging double digits and another three or four who are averaging eight or nine points," Hardaway said. "They are deep. They are eight or nine (players) deep. They are guard-oriented and their guards score at a high level. We'll have our work cut out for us."

Memphis and NC State will tip-off at 3:00 central on ESPN2, so basically the perfect time to sit back and enjoy your second plate of delicious food.

Memphis will return home on Tuesday night as Bradley comes to town.