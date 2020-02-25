Dallas, Texas:

The Memphis Tigers will hit the road to take on the SMU Mustangs in a pivotal Tuesday night AAC matchup.

The Mustangs and Tigers are battling for 4th place in next month's AAC Tournament in Fort Worth, Texas. Tuesday night will see the rematch of these two teams after SMU defeated the Tigers 74-70 back on January 24th at the FedEx Forum.

Memphis comes into the game, sky-high after a top-25 win over the Houston Cougars on Saturday. A win that could prove to be the difference-maker for this young Memphis team.

The Tigers used a balanced attack to defeat Houston and will need the same type of performance to get past SMU on Tuesday night. For example, the Tigers had four different guys score in the double-digits on Saturday. Leading the way was Malcolm Dandridge with 12 points, while Lester Quinones, Precious Achiuwa, and Tyler Harris all had 10 points each.

Penny Hardaway had this to say about closing out the game against Houston.

" I'm proud the guys have seen the other side of it, we'd been losing some heartbreakers at the end. A lot of it has been self-inflicted but, the guys are learning from it."

Four games remain for this Memphis team included in those four games are three on the road, if this young Tigers team wants a chance at an at-large NCAA Tournament bid they need to fight like heck on every possession as they did on Saturday afternoon.

Head Coach Penny Hardaway talked about carrying the momentum from the Houston game to the road game at SMU.

" We need to carry the momentum from the Houston win over, and it shouldn't be difficult to motivate them because we had a 12-point lead with seven minutes to go against SMU. Then they went on a 15-0 run in our building. That should be enough motivation to know what we have to do."

Following Tuesday nights matchup with SMU, the Tigers will once again hit the road on Saturday night to take on the Tulane Green Wave.

The Tigers and Mustangs will have the late tip-off on Tuesday night at Moody Coliseum in Dallas. For those at home, you can catch all the action on the CBS Sports Network starting at 8:00 central.