Greenville, North Carolina:

The Memphis Tigers baseball team takes to the road to take on the ECU Pirates in the last regular season series of the year. This series will be the final tuneup for either team before heading to Clearwater, Florida for the American Athletic Tournament.

This will be the first time since the 2013 season where the Tigers will finish their regular season away from FedEx Park. In that season the Tigers finished the season at Southeast Missouri State. This will be the first time since 2009 that Memphis will close their season with a series at ECU.

Heading into the final weekend the Tigers sit at 9-11 in AAC play which would put Memphis in 6th place with a half-game lead on the 9-12 UCF Knights.

Memphis will have their hands full with the 40 win Pirates but as this season has proven nothing is impossible.

ECU holds a 33-17 advantage in the all-time series record over the Tigers. Memphis will also be seeking their first series win over the Pirates since 2015.

Memphis and ECU will get underway on Thursday afternoon at 5:30 and you will be able to listen to all the action on your radio dial at WUMR 91.7