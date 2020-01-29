Orlando, Florida:

Memphis will return to action on Wednesday night as they travel to Orlando to take on the UCF Knights.

With NCAA Tournament hopes hanging on by a mere thread, Wednesday nights road game has turned into a must-win for this young Tigers team. Memphis has fallen on desperate times after falling by 40 to Tulsa and letting SMU go on a 15-0 run to defeat the Tigers last Saturday. The Tigers have lost four out of the last six games dating back to the start of the new year.

For the Tigers to be successful on Wednesday night, they need to learn the art of forgetting the ugly and moving on.

The season is far from over, but Memphis needs to take advantage of every opportunity on the schedule starting on Wednesday night in Orlando.

Head Coach Penny Hardaway had this to say about bouncing back and not being worried about the slump.

"At the end of the day it's basketball, he said. And it can be fixed."

UCF much like the Tigers comes into Wednesday's game needing a win after losing six out of the last eight games.

The Tigers will need to slow down Ceasar DeJesus, who is second in scoring on this UCF team and has scored double-digits in ten out of the last twelve games for the Knights.

Memphis and UCF will tip-off at 6:00 central and can be seen on ESPNU. The Tigers will return home on Saturday to face the UCONN Huskies for the last time before UCONN leaves the AAC.