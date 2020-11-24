For the first time since March 13th, it's finally game week for Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers as they head to South Dakota for the Crossover Classic. The Tigers will take on the Saint Mary's Gales in the first game of the tournament with a 1:00 tip time slated for ESPN2. Wednesday's matchup between the Gales and the Tigers will be the third matchup between the two programs. Memphis owns the series by a 2-0 margin, with the latest game coming back in the 2013 NCAA Tournament.

Talking to Penny Hardaway on Tuesday, you could sense a sense of eagerness to start the season off on Wednesday after a long hiatus away from basketball. It's that eagerness that you can also feel throughout the entire country as we all get ready for another exciting college basketball season.

The basketball action at the Crossover Classic in South Dakota will have a certain NCAA Tournament type feel to it even without fans. The programs involved have a combination of 131 NCAA Tournament appearances, 39 Sweet Sixteens, and 6 Final Fours between the eight programs.

The Tiger's first matchup of the tournament with the Saint Mary's Gales will be an interesting one. Unlike years past, the Gales will be looking to rebuild after losing four starters off of last season's team. Saint Mary's will play five true freshmen against the Tigers on Wednesday.

Head Coach had this to say about their inexperience compared to Memphis:

"I'm more concerned with our group. We have six new guys, five true freshmen, so we’ll have our hands full taking care of our business in-house."

As far as the Tigers lineup goes, Head Coach Penny Hardaway said the final lineup will be a game-time decision. With that being said, Memphis could easily go eight to nine deep with this roster. Memphis fans could even a potential scenario where Penny implements a two-platoon system where the Tigers have two different systems of players going in and going out to keep things fresh.

Wednesday will start a journey that will be wild, unexpected, and downright crazy for this Memphis team. With the ongoing pandemic going on in this country, there's no telling what will happen this season. It all starts on Wednesday afternoon when the Tigers take the floor against the Gales.

Memphis and Saint Mary's will tip-off at 1:00 PM central standard time and will be televised on ESPN2.



