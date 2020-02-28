New Orleans, Lousiana:

The Memphis Tigers hit the road again, looking to snap a two-game losing streak as they get ready to take on the Green Wave for a second time this season. Memphis comes into Saturday nights, matchup having lost two straight to Houston and SMU.

With their NCAA Tournament hopes all but crushed, the Tigers will need to come out on Saturday night and set the tone early to come home with a victory.

The Tigers had two guys score in the double figures, on Tuesday night at SMU, both Precious Achiuwa who had 17, and Lester Quinones with 16 points.

Despite the effort from Precious Achiuwa and Lester Quinones, the Tigers were unable to overcome 21 turnovers in the loss to SMU.

Saturday night will be another tough road battle for this young Memphis team.

Head Coach Penny Hardaway had this to say about Tulane during his media availability on Friday.

" Tulane is a team that is very capable and they are showing it right now," Hardaway said. "They have a coach (Ron Hunter) who is in his first year in the league who's had a lot of success in other leagues.

"He came into this league and was very fired up to get going. He hasn't had the season he wanted to have, but they have fought every single game. They are going to look at this as an NCAA tournament game. They are going to play extremely hard."

Tulane is led by a former Memphis player in KJ Lawson who is averaging 13.5 points per game and 5.4 rebounds. The Green Wave also has Christion Thompson who is averaging 13.3 points per game and 5.4 rebounds.

Memphis and Tulane will tip-off at 7:00 central and will be televised on the CBS Sports Network.