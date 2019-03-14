Memphis, Tennessee:





Memphis started their AAC Tournament with a massive 83-68 win over the Tulane Green Wave, to earn their 20thwin on the season. Despite a slow start, the Tigers turned the corner around halfway through the first half, then the Tigers took a 52-38 to halftime.





The Tigers shot 55% ( 18-33) from the field in the first half. Jeremiah Martin led the Tigers with 11 points during the first half.





Tulane kept the first half interesting by shooting 52% ( 15-29) from the field. Caleb Daniels led the Green Wave with 13 points at the break.





Jeremiah Martin led the Tigers with 21 points in the win over Tulane.





Kyvon Davenport also played a massive role in the win for the Tigers, Davenport finished the day with 17 points. Memphis will need more of that from Davenport as the Tournament goes on for the Tigers.





The Tigers came out in the second half and finished the Green Wave shooting, 39% from the field. Despite the Green Wave making things interesting late in the second half, the Tigers were able to overcome the adversity and pull out a huge win to start their run at a championship off on the right foot.





The Memphis Tigers had to hold off the Green Wave as Tulane cut the Tiger lead all the way down to nine before Memphis was able to pull away to an 83-68 victory. This was an outstanding win for the Tigers to earn experience in March and to extend their hopes of an AAC crown one more day.









With the win, the Tigers advance to Friday’s quarterfinal round where the Tigers will meet the UCF Knights. The Tigers split with the Knights this season including a 20 point blowout of the Knights in Memphis. Memphis and UCF will tip-off around 1:00 P.M.



