The Tigers are set to seek revenge on Tuesday night when the Temple Owls come to Memphis in a massive AAC game. With three games left in AAC play, this matchup on Tuesday night has major Conference Tournament implications.





Temple won the first matchup with the Tigers in Philadelphia by a score of 85-76. The Owls currently have a game and half lead over Memphis in the AAC standings.





Head Coach Penny Hardaway had this to say about the game with Temple:





"We are headed in the right direction and peaking," said Tiger coach Penny Hardaway. "I feel very confident that we are more than ready to play these games this week (against Temple and Cincinnati)."It's not going to be easy (against Temple)," Hardaway said. "But we know that we fought back hard in their building and pulled within three and had an opportunity to win the game after being down by 20 (28-8).





Memphis faces yet another must-win game on Tuesday night, Memphis is still within striking distance of a first-round bye in the AAC Tournament. With a win on Tuesday night, the Tigers will be one step closer to securing a first-round bye which would be huge for the Tigers. With a first-round bye, Memphis will only need to win three games in three days rather four games in four days to win the AAC Tournament. With three games left the Tigers have to be feeling confident with two out of three remaining games coming at home.





The Tigers went on the road Saturday night and earned a massive 88-85 win at Wichita State. With the win, the Tigers improved to 17-11 overall, and 9-6 in AAC play. With the win, the Tigers likely secured a bid in the NIT which will give the Tigers at least one more game and a few more practices.





If the Tigers are going to finish strong it will likely be on the back of Jeremiah Martin who is averaging 30.7 points a game in all seven February games. Martin put up 37 points in Saturday’s win at Wichita State. With the performance, Jeremiah Martin was named AAC player of the week, and the Lute Olson National player of the week. Martin also jumped from 17th to 13th on the all-time Memphis scoring list, Martin has 1,449 total career points.





Jeremiah Martin had this to say about his impressive February:





"I'm happy for myself, I'm happy for my team, but I'm basically just trying to do everything for the city," Martin said. "I just want to give back to the hometown."





This will be a massive test for the Tigers, but Memphis has proven to be almost unbeatable at home with an impressive 13-2 record at the FedEx Forum. The Tigers will go back on the road on Saturday when the Tigers travel to Cincinnati before returning home on senior day next Saturday to face Tulsa.





Memphis and Temple will tip-off at 8:00 P.M. on ESPNU with Jon Meterparel and Mark Adams on the call.



